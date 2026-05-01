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Edmundo Sosa
Philadelphia Phillies

Edmundo Sosa

Philadelphia Phillies • #33 SS

Edmundo Sosa And Phillies Play Marlins On May 1

Edmundo Sosa and his Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Friday, May 1 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Sosa has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Sosa is hitting for a .262 BA, .295 OBP and .405 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored four runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Sosa has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Eury Perez (2-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Edmundo Sosa

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