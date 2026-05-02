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Dylan Cease
Toronto Blue Jays

Dylan Cease

Toronto Blue Jays • #84 SP

Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Face Twins On May 2

Dylan Cease will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Saturday, May 2 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Cease has +110 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Cease is 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Cease

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