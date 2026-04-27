Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Square Off Against Red Sox On April 27

Cease is 1-0 with a 2.10 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.