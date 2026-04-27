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Dustin May
St. Louis Cardinals

Dustin May

St. Louis Cardinals • #3 SP

Dustin May And Cardinals Play Pirates On April 27

Dustin May will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Monday, April 27 at 6:40 p.m. ET. May has -122 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

May is 3-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dustin May

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