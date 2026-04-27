Dustin May And Cardinals Play Pirates On April 27

May is 3-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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