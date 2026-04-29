Drew Rasmussen And Rays Take On Guardians On April 29

Rasmussen is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Friday when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.