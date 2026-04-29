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Drew Rasmussen
Tampa Bay Rays

Drew Rasmussen

Tampa Bay Rays • #57 SP

Drew Rasmussen And Rays Take On Guardians On April 29

Drew Rasmussen will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, April 29 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Rasmussen has -102 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Rasmussen is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Friday when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drew Rasmussen

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