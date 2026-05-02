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Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves

Drake Baldwin

Atlanta Braves • #30 C

Drake Baldwin And Braves Play Rockies On May 2

Drake Baldwin and the Atlanta Braves will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, May 2 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Baldwin has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Baldwin is hitting for a .299 BA, .377 OBP and .485 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 30 runs. In 151 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs (11th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

The Rockies are sending Brennan Bernardino (2-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drake Baldwin

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