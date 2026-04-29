Dominic Canzone And Mariners Face Twins On April 29

Canzone is hitting for a .270 BA, .329 OBP and .508 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored nine runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Twins.

Taj Bradley makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.91 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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