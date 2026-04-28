Dominic Canzone And Mariners Play Twins On April 28

Canzone is hitting for a .279 BA, .338 OBP and .525 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored nine runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Joe Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.90 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.

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