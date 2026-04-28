Davis Martin And White Sox Square Off Against Angels On April 28

Martin is 3-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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