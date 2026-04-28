Davis Martin And White Sox Square Off Against Angels On April 28
Davis Martin will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Los Angeles Angels at Rate Field, on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Martin has +132 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Martin is 3-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
The Angels are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.