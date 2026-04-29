David Peterson And Mets Play Nationals On April 29

Peterson is 0-3 with a 5.06 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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