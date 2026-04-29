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David Peterson
New York Mets

David Peterson

New York Mets • #23 SP

David Peterson And Mets Play Nationals On April 29

David Peterson will get the start for his New York Mets against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, on Wednesday, April 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Peterson has +114 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Peterson is 0-3 with a 5.06 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
David Peterson

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