Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Play Twins On May 1

Varsho is hitting for a .235 BA, .312 OBP and .408 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 12 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in eight runs. Varsho has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Simeon Woods Richardson (0-4) takes the mound for the Twins in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.30 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.

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