Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Face Red Sox On April 29

Varsho is hitting for a .239 BA, .307 OBP and .391 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 10 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. Varsho has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Brayan Bello (1-3) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 9.00 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.

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