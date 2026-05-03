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Daniel Schneemann
Cleveland Guardians

Daniel Schneemann

Cleveland Guardians • #10 3B

Daniel Schneemann And Guardians Square Off Against Athletics On May 3

Daniel Schneemann and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, May 3 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Schneemann has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Schneemann is hitting for a .313 BA, .382 OBP and .550 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .932 and he has scored 12 runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. Schneemann has recorded two steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Athletics.

Aaron Civale makes the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.23 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daniel Schneemann

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