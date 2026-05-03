Daniel Schneemann And Guardians Square Off Against Athletics On May 3

Schneemann is hitting for a .313 BA, .382 OBP and .550 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .932 and he has scored 12 runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. Schneemann has recorded two steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Athletics.

Aaron Civale makes the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.23 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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