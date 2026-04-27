Corey Seager And Rangers Play Yankees On April 27
Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will square off against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, on Monday, April 27 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Seager has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Seager is hitting for a .220 BA, .316 OBP and .440 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 19 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 5) against the Athletics.
Max Fried gets the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.