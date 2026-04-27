Corey Seager And Rangers Play Yankees On April 27

Seager is hitting for a .220 BA, .316 OBP and .440 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 19 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 5) against the Athletics.

Max Fried gets the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.

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