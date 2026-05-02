Corey Seager And Rangers Play Tigers On May 2

Seager is hitting for a .211 BA, .319 OBP and .421 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 19 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero makes the start for the Tigers, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

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