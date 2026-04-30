Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Brewers On April 30

Carroll is hitting for a .284 BA, .389 OBP and .558 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .947, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 19 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Carroll has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Brewers.

Brandon Woodruff (2-1 with a 3.77 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.