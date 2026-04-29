Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Play Brewers On April 29

Carroll is hitting for a .278 BA, .389 OBP and .533 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .922, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 18 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. Carroll has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 6.45 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.

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