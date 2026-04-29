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Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll

Arizona Diamondbacks • #7 CF

Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Play Brewers On April 29

Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Wednesday, April 29 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Carroll has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Carroll is hitting for a .278 BA, .389 OBP and .533 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .922, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 18 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. Carroll has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 6.45 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corbin Carroll

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