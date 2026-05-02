Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Padres On May 2

Montgomery is hitting for a .237 BA, .341 OBP and .518 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .858 and he has scored 15 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 22 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Padres.

Michael King makes the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.41 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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