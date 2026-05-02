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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Padres On May 2

Colson Montgomery and the Chicago White Sox will take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Saturday, May 2 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .237 BA, .341 OBP and .518 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .858 and he has scored 15 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 22 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Padres.

Michael King makes the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.41 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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