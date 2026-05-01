Colin Rea And Cubs Take On Diamondbacks On May 1

Rea is 3-1 with a 4.61 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.