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Colin Rea
Chicago Cubs

Colin Rea

Chicago Cubs • #53 RP

Colin Rea And Cubs Take On Diamondbacks On May 1

Colin Rea will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, on Friday, May 1 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Rea has -158 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Rea is 3-1 with a 4.61 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colin Rea

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