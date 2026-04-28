Cody Bellinger And Yankees Face Rangers On April 28

Bellinger is hitting for a .240 BA, .350 OBP and .380 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 18 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. Bellinger has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.13 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.