Cody Bellinger And Yankees Square Off Against Rangers On April 27

Bellinger is hitting for a .250 BA, .362 OBP and .396 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 18 runs. In 116 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. Bellinger has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Astros.

Jack Leiter (1-1) takes the mound for the Rangers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.97 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.

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