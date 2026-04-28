Christian Walker And Astros Play Orioles On April 28

Walker is hitting for a .291 BA, .373 OBP and .573 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .946, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 18 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs (10th in MLB). He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3 for 4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs) against the Yankees.

Shane Baz (0-2 with a 5.08 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season.

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