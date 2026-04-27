Chris Paddack And Marlins Square Off Against Dodgers On April 27

Paddack is 0-4 with a 6.37 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.7 runs per game this season, with 3.4 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.