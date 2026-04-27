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Chris Paddack
Miami Marlins

Chris Paddack

Miami Marlins • #33 SP

Chris Paddack And Marlins Square Off Against Dodgers On April 27

Chris Paddack will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, April 27 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Paddack has +122 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Paddack is 0-4 with a 6.37 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.7 runs per game this season, with 3.4 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chris Paddack

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