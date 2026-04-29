Chase DeLauter And Guardians Face Rays On April 29

DeLauter is hitting for a .245 BA, .330 OBP and .480 SLG with an 11.6% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 12 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Rays.

The Rays are sending Drew Rasmussen (2-0) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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