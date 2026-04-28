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Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians

Chase DeLauter

Cleveland Guardians • #24 RF

Chase DeLauter And Guardians Play Rays On April 28

Chase DeLauter and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:10 p.m. ET. DeLauter has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

DeLauter is hitting for a .245 BA, .333 OBP and .489 SLG with an 11.1% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 12 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.

Nick Martinez (1-1 with a 2.10 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase DeLauter

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