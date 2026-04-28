Chase DeLauter And Guardians Play Rays On April 28

DeLauter is hitting for a .245 BA, .333 OBP and .489 SLG with an 11.1% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 12 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.

Nick Martinez (1-1 with a 2.10 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.