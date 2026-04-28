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Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds

Chase Burns

Cincinnati Reds • #26 SP

Chase Burns And Reds Play Rockies On April 28

Chase Burns will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Burns has -154 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Burns is 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase Burns

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