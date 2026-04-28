Chase Burns And Reds Play Rockies On April 28

Burns is 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.