Carlos Correa And Astros Face Yankees On April 26

Correa is hitting for a .287 BA, .370 OBP and .426 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored 19 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Yankees.

Luis Gil gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.11 ERA and nine strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.

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