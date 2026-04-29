Cal Raleigh And Mariners Take On Twins On April 29

Raleigh is hitting for a .197 BA, .277 OBP and .402 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored 13 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 17 runs. Raleigh has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (3-1 with a 2.91 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season.

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