Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Cardinals On April 25

Raleigh is hitting for a .192 BA, .280 OBP and .375 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .655 and he has scored 10 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. Raleigh has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.67 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.

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