Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Mariners On April 29
Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will face the Seattle Mariners at Target Field, on Wednesday, April 29 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Buxton has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Buxton is hitting for a .237 BA, .296 OBP and .474 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored 21 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Mariners.
George Kirby (4-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.