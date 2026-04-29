Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Mariners On April 29

Buxton is hitting for a .237 BA, .296 OBP and .474 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored 21 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Mariners.

George Kirby (4-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.