Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Blue Jays On May 1

Buxton is hitting for a .252 BA, .306 OBP and .504 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 23 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 11 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Patrick Corbin (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.72 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.

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