Bryce Elder And Braves Square Off Against Tigers On April 30

Elder is 3-1 with a 1.95 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.