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Bryce Elder
Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder

Atlanta Braves • #55 SP

Bryce Elder And Braves Square Off Against Tigers On April 30

Bryce Elder will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the Detroit Tigers at Truist Park, on Thursday, April 30 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Elder has -136 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Elder is 3-1 with a 1.95 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Elder

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