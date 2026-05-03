Brice Turang And Brewers Take On Nationals On May 3

Turang is hitting for a .291 BA, .428 OBP and .491 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 19.4% walk rate. His OPS is .918, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 139 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. Turang has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending PJ Poulin (2-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.