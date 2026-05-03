FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brice Turang
Milwaukee Brewers

Brice Turang

Milwaukee Brewers • #2 2B

Brice Turang And Brewers Take On Nationals On May 3

Brice Turang and the Milwaukee Brewers will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Sunday, May 3 at 1:35 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Turang is hitting for a .291 BA, .428 OBP and .491 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 19.4% walk rate. His OPS is .918, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 139 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. Turang has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending PJ Poulin (2-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brice Turang

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Milwaukee BrewersRecent Milwaukee Brewers Player News

View All Milwaukee Brewers Player News