Brent Rooker And Athletics Take On Rangers On April 26

Rooker is hitting for a .146 BA, .245 OBP and .293 SLG with a 34.7% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .538 and he has scored four runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent action (on April 9 against the Yankees) he went 0 for 1.

The Rangers will send Kumar Rocker (1-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.