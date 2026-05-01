Brent Rooker And Athletics Face Guardians On May 1

Rooker is hitting for a .111 BA, .206 OBP and .222 SLG with a 34.9% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .429 and he has scored five runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Joey Cantillo makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.97 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.

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