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Brandon Young
Baltimore Orioles

Brandon Young

Baltimore Orioles • #63 SP

Brandon Young And Orioles Play Astros On April 30

Brandon Young will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, April 30 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Young has -146 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Young is 2-0 with a 2.53 ERA and seven strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Friday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Astros are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3.5 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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