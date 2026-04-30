Brandon Young And Orioles Play Astros On April 30

Young is 2-0 with a 2.53 ERA and seven strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Friday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Astros are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3.5 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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