Brandon Woodruff And Brewers Take On Diamondbacks On April 30

Woodruff is 2-1 with a 3.77 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.