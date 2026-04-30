FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brandon Woodruff
Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Woodruff

Milwaukee Brewers • #53 SP

Brandon Woodruff And Brewers Take On Diamondbacks On April 30

Brandon Woodruff will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, on Thursday, April 30 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Woodruff has -174 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Woodruff is 2-1 with a 3.77 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Woodruff

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Milwaukee BrewersRecent Milwaukee Brewers Player News

View All Milwaukee Brewers Player News