Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Play Tigers On May 3

Nimmo is hitting for a .302 BA, .378 OBP and .468 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 16 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2 for 2) in his previous appearance against the Tigers.

Tyler Holton will start for the Tigers, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.