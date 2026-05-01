Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Square Off Against Tigers On May 1
Brandon Nimmo and the Texas Rangers will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Friday, May 1 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Nimmo is hitting for a .290 BA, .364 OBP and .460 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 14 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the Yankees.
Jack Flaherty makes the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.33 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.