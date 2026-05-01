Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Square Off Against Tigers On May 1

Nimmo is hitting for a .290 BA, .364 OBP and .460 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 14 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the Yankees.

Jack Flaherty makes the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.33 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.

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