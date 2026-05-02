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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Reds On May 2

Brandon Lowe and his Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, on Saturday, May 2 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Lowe has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .243 BA, .333 OBP and .532 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .865 and he has scored 16 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Lowe

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