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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Play Reds On May 1

Brandon Lowe and his Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, on Friday, May 1 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Lowe has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .252 BA, .339 OBP and .551 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .890 and he has scored 16 runs. In 121 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 20 runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Brady Singer makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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