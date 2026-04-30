Brandon Lowe And Pirates Play Cardinals On April 30

Lowe is hitting for a .245 BA, .336 OBP and .520 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored 15 runs. In 116 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Hunter Dobbins starts for the first time this season for the Cardinals.

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