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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Play Cardinals On April 30

Brandon Lowe and the Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, on Thursday, April 30 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Lowe has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .245 BA, .336 OBP and .520 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored 15 runs. In 116 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Hunter Dobbins starts for the first time this season for the Cardinals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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