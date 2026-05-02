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Brady House
Washington Nationals

Brady House

Washington Nationals • #12 3B

Brady House And Nationals Play Brewers On May 2

Brady House and the Washington Nationals will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, on Saturday, May 2 at 4:05 p.m. ET. House has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

House is hitting for a .221 BA, .285 OBP and .363 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored 14 runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brady House

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