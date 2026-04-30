FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Bobby Witt Jr.
Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr.

Kansas City Royals • #7 SS

Bobby Witt Jr. And Royals Face Athletics On April 30

Bobby Witt Jr. and his Kansas City Royals will take on the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Thursday, April 30 at 3:05 p.m. ET. Witt has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Witt is hitting for a .297 BA, .366 OBP and .441 SLG with a 16.4% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 10 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 15 runs. Witt has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Athletics.

Jeffrey Springs makes the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bobby Witt Jr.

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Kansas City RoyalsRecent Kansas City Royals Player News

View All Kansas City Royals Player News