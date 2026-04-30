Bobby Witt Jr. And Royals Face Athletics On April 30

Witt is hitting for a .297 BA, .366 OBP and .441 SLG with a 16.4% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 10 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 15 runs. Witt has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Athletics.

Jeffrey Springs makes the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

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