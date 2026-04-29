Bobby Witt Jr. And Royals Square Off Against Athletics On April 29
Bobby Witt Jr. and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, April 29 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Witt has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Witt is hitting for a .289 BA, .362 OBP and .439 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored eight runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 15 runs. Witt has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Athletics.
The Athletics are sending Luis Severino (1-2) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.17 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.