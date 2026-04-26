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Bobby Witt Jr.
Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr.

Kansas City Royals • #7 SS

Bobby Witt Jr. And Royals Take On Angels On April 26

Bobby Witt Jr. and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, April 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Witt has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Witt is hitting for a .288 BA, .367 OBP and .375 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored six runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 10 runs. Witt has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Angels.

Reid Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bobby Witt Jr.

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