Ben Rice And Yankees Face Orioles On May 2

Rice is hitting for a .330 BA, .441 OBP and .728 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 16.5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.169, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 26 runs (5th in MLB). He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his previous game against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.20 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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