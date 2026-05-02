Austin Riley And Braves Take On Rockies On May 2

Riley is hitting for a .202 BA, .281 OBP and .323 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .603 and he has scored 16 runs. In 139 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 18 runs. Riley has recorded two steals on two attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Brennan Bernardino (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his second of the season.

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