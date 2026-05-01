Austin Riley And Braves Face Rockies On May 1

Riley is hitting for a .190 BA, .274 OBP and .314 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .588 and he has scored 15 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. Riley has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Jose Quintana (1-2 with a 4.91 ERA and nine strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.