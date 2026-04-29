Austin Hays And White Sox Take On Angels On April 29

Hays is hitting for a .206 BA, .229 OBP and .324 SLG with a 34.3% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .552 and he has scored two runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Angels.

Yusei Kikuchi gets the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.21 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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